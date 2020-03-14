UrduPoint.com
Russian Railways Suspend Train Services From Moscow To Berlin, Paris Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Railways Suspend Train Services From Moscow to Berlin, Paris Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian Railways company said on Saturday that it would suspend train traffic from Moscow to Berlin and Paris after Poland, a transit country, decided to close the international passenger railway service due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country would close its borders for foreigners for 10 days over the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the ban may be prolonged depending on the further developments.

"In accordance with the notice of [Poland's] PKP Intercity on the closure of railway traffic through the Republic of Poland from March 14-15, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, the operation of international passenger trains is suspended until further notice .

.. Thus, the following trains between Moscow and Berlin, between Moscow and Paris [from March 15-19]... are canceled," the company said in a statement.

Trains from Moscow to Berlin usually operate twice a week, while those between Moscow and Paris once a week.

