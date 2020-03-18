Russian Railways Suspends Rail Services With Finland Due to Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The railways of Russia and Finland are suspending rail services between the countries from Wednesday due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Railways rail monopoly said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic.

More than 179,000 people in over 150 countries have gotten infected, most have recovered, over 7,400 people have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy.