Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR Brings No Changes to Minsk Agreements - Nebenzya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The recognition of the independence of the the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) by Russia does not change the composition of the parties to the Minsk agreements, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Monday.

"I would like to remind you that at the time of the conclusion of the Minsk agreements, the LPR and the DPR had already declared independence. The fact that Russia recognized it (on Monday) does not change the composition of the parties to the Minsk agreements, since Russia is not one," Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Nebenzya added that Russia remains open for dialogue but at the same time stands ready not to allow a new massacre in Donbas.

"Kiev is still obliged to fulfill (Minsk agreements). We are still open to a diplomatic solution, but we no longer intend to allow a new bloody massacre in Donbas," Nebenzya said.

Earlier on Monday, Nebenzya said that several states would be eager to "bury" Minsk agreements.