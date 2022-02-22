UrduPoint.com

Russian Recognition Of DPR, LPR Brings No Changes To Minsk Agreements - Nebenzya

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR Brings No Changes to Minsk Agreements - Nebenzya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The recognition of the independence of the the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) by Russia does not change the composition of the parties to the Minsk agreements, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Monday.

"I would like to remind you that at the time of the conclusion of the Minsk agreements, the LPR and the DPR had already declared independence. The fact that Russia recognized it (on Monday) does not change the composition of the parties to the Minsk agreements, since Russia is not one," Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Nebenzya added that Russia remains open for dialogue but at the same time stands ready not to allow a new massacre in Donbas.

"Kiev is still obliged to fulfill (Minsk agreements). We are still open to a diplomatic solution, but we no longer intend to allow a new bloody massacre in Donbas," Nebenzya said.

Earlier on Monday, Nebenzya said that several states would be eager to "bury" Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Minsk Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

1 hour ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

13 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

13 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

13 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>