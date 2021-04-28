Russian Reconciliation Center Distributes 440 Food Packages to Qamishli Residents in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

AL HASAKAH (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has distributed 440 food packages to residents of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, Lt. Gen. Igor Mishutkin, spokesman for the Russian Armed Forces' grouping in the Syrian Arab Republic, told reporters.

The center's deputy head, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, told reporters Tuesday the Russian side continued to make efforts to resolve the crisis in Qamishli, the province of Al-Hasakah, where a conflict between the Arab and Kurdish populations had occurred.

Through the efforts of the Reconciliation Center, it was possible to achieve a ceasefire and stabilize the situation. To prevent provocations, patrols of city districts are carried out by Russian military police with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"Yesterday there were battles here, today, with the mediation of the Russian Federation, we are conducting a peacekeeping operation here to distribute humanitarian aid to the Syrian people," Lt. Gen. Mishutkin said.