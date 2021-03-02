UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Russian Reconciliation Center Distributes Food Packages to Refugees in Syria's Suwayda

SUWAYDA (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria distributed food packages to residents of the Bakka locality and refugees from different provinces of the country housed in a children's summer camp in the province of Suwayda, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the center, told reporters.

"We are in the locality of Rsas, this is a refugee camp. The Syrian government, with the support of the Russian reconciliation center, is consistently providing humanitarian assistance to refugees who live in this camp," Rear Adm.

Sytnik said.

"In total, about 300 people live in the camp, this is 89 families. We constantly keep records, and today each family will receive two food packages," he said.

The refugee accommodation center in the village of Rsas was organized on the basis of a children's summer camp at the beginning of the war. For more than eight years, the camp did not accept schoolchildren on holidays; people who left their homes in various provinces of the country live in it.

