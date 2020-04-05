Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria Registers No Fire From Militants Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has not registered any fire coming from militants in Idlib over the past 24 hours, the centers head, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said on Saturday.

"Over the past day no instances of fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey have been registered.

A special round-the-clock communications channel for coordination between the Russian center for reconciliation and the Turkish side continues to function," Zhuravlev said at a daily briefing.

Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria.

The reconciliation center once again urged armed group commanders to not carry out any attacks and undertake settlement efforts in the areas that they still hold.

Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.