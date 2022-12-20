UrduPoint.com

Russian Reconciliation Center Has Not Recorded Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone In Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has not shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"No shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"No violations of the ceasefire regime by Kurdish units in northeast Syria were recorded," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

