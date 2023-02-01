MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement that it has recorded no attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the past day.

"No violations of the ceasefire regime have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," the center said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The armed conflict in Syria has been under way since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists, in separate areas of the country.