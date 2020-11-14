Russian Reconciliation Center Says 203 Refugees Left Rukban Camp Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The withdrawal of refugees from the Rukban camp on the Syrian border with Jordan resumed, as 203 people, including 96 children, entered the territory controlled by the Syrian government over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Friday.

"The withdrawal of refugees from the Rukban camp has resumed. Over the past day, 203 people, including 59 women and 96 children, entered the territory controlled by the Syrian government via the Jleb checkpoint," Grinkevich said at a briefing.

In total, since the checkpoint was opened, 20,038 refugees, including 5,711 women and 9,946 children, have left the camp, the Russian military noted.

In addition, Grinkevich said the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 31 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours.

"We have registered 31 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone (including 30 attacks registered by the Syrian side), with 18 of them in the Idlib province, two in the Aleppo province, five in the Latakia province, and six in the Hama province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group," Grinkevich said at a daily briefing.

The Russian military also noted that no firing was recorded in the Idlib deescalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have continued patrols in the province of Aleppo.