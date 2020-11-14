UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Reconciliation Center Says 203 Refugees Left Rukban Camp Over Past Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Reconciliation Center Says 203 Refugees Left Rukban Camp Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The withdrawal of refugees from the Rukban camp on the Syrian border with Jordan resumed, as 203 people, including 96 children, entered the territory controlled by the Syrian government over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Friday.

"The withdrawal of refugees from the Rukban camp has resumed. Over the past day, 203 people, including 59 women and 96 children, entered the territory controlled by the Syrian government via the Jleb checkpoint," Grinkevich said at a briefing.

In total, since the checkpoint was opened, 20,038 refugees, including 5,711 women and 9,946 children, have left the camp, the Russian military noted.

In addition, Grinkevich said the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 31 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours.

"We have registered 31 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone (including 30 attacks registered by the Syrian side), with 18 of them in the Idlib province, two in the Aleppo province, five in the Latakia province, and six in the Hama province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group," Grinkevich said at a daily briefing.

The Russian military also noted that no firing was recorded in the Idlib deescalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have continued patrols in the province of Aleppo.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Border Women From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

52 minutes ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

52 minutes ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian Charged'Affaires to protes ..

5 minutes ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

52 minutes ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.