MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled a settlement in the Syrian province of Aleppo.

"One attack was registered on Ernaz settlement in Aleppo province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

According to Rear Adm. Grinkevich, the Russian military police continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province along two routes.