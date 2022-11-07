Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syria Destroys Militant Camp, 93 Terrorists Killed

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Syrian air force, in response to an attack by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) on positions of government forces in Latakia, destroyed a militant training camp and underground shelters, killing 93 militants and injuring 135 more, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the area of the settlement of Ashkhani-Takhtani were destroyed.

Ninety-three militants were liquidated, including field commanders ... 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured," Yegorov told a briefing.

Yegorov added that the air force destroyed a drone assembly workshop, and up to 40 strike drones, preventing terrorist attacks against the Russian armed forces and Syrian government forces.