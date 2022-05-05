Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syrian Serviceman Wounded in Latakia Province Shelling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) One Syrian serviceman was wounded when the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the province of Latakia in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, one shelling attack was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the province of Latakia. As a result of artillery shelling carried out by terrorists.

.. on the positions of government troops... one Syrian soldier was wounded," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.