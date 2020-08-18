Russian Red Cross Preparing Volunteers in Moscow to Tackle Possible 2nd Wave of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Moscow office of the Russian Red Cross Society has started forming groups of volunteers to help migrants and vulnerable social groups in preparation for a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are all preparing and regrouping because of the information on possible second wave in the fall ... There is a possibility of new restrictions, so the volunteer movement will be in demand again in terms of buying medicines, delivering and buying food to those who are at risk, or those who are infected in a mild form, so that they do not become vectors.

Therefore, we are now regrouping, forming volunteer groups in a sleep mode in the districts, we keep them in good shape and keep in touch with them," the Red Cross said.

Representatives of the Moscow branch noted that that the pandemic has intensified the work of the organization, as there was a higher demand for volunteers to distribute humanitarian aid received from large corporations and from abroad.

At the moment, the office is continuing to work with socially vulnerable groups of the population, migrants, and elderly and disabled people.