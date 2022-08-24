UrduPoint.com

Russian Referenda On Controlled Territories In Ukraine To Begin In Weeks - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Russian Referenda on Controlled Territories in Ukraine to Begin in Weeks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia is planning to organize referenda on the controlled territories in Ukraine in the coming days or weeks amid its special military operation in the country, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We have information that Russia continues to prepare to hold these sham referenda in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. We also learned that the Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold the sham referenda, particularly in Kharkiv, as well. These referenda could begin in a matter of days or weeks. In fact, we can see the Russian announcement of the first one or once before the end of this week," Kirby said.

The United States and the international community will not consider the referenda legitimate since the Russian claim that Ukrainians want to join Russia is "simply not true," Kirby said.

The Kherson region and most of the Zaporizhzhia region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local administrations have already been formed in the two regions with Russian tv channels and radio stations broadcasting and trade and transport links with Crimea being restored. Both regional administrations have announced plans to hold referenda to join Russia.

