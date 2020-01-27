Russian Region Creates Operations Center to Monitor Situation With Coronavirus - Statement

The authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory, located in Russia's Far East, said Monday that they are setting up a center for monitoring the situation with the latest strain of coronavirus comprised of several agencies' representatives

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory, located in Russia's Far East, said Monday that they are setting up a center for monitoring the situation with the latest strain of coronavirus comprised of several agencies' representatives.

"Despite steps already taken, we need to set up additional barriers against the spread of the infection. This will be done by an operations center, the participants of which will be analyzing all latest information on the issue and taking emergency measures. The center has to be formed and start working by the end of Monday," Sergei Furgal, the territory's governor, said in a statement.

The center will include the chiefs of the territory's ministries and agencies, as well as representatives of the federal authorities, such as the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, and the branch of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service for Khabarovsk Territory.

Meanwhile, approximately 8,000 passengers from China have been checked with thermal scanners at the Tolmachevo international airport in the city of Novosibirsk by the regional branch of Rospotrebnadzor.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have conducted quarantine control measures on 49 flights from China. About 8,000 passengers and crew members have been examined with thermal scanning equipment. We have not found any people with the signs of the disease," the service told Sputnik.

A new form of viral coronavirus appeared in China's city of Wuhan in December and has become a major point of concern for the international community. The latest data from China's National Health Commission shows that over 80 people have died and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada have also confirmed cases of infection over recent days.