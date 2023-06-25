Russian Region Kaluga Starts to Lift Restrictions on Private Vehicles' Movement - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The governor of Russia's Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on Sunday that the authorities had decided to start lifting restrictions on private vehicles' movement in the region and that normal traffic would be restored.

"We have decided to begin removing restrictions on the movement of personal vehicles in the region. During the day, together with law enforcement agencies, we will restore the normal order of traffic," Shapsha wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, the Lipetsk Region authorities have resumed bus services in all directions and almost all of them are on schedule, the authorities said.

"Lipetsk has resumed bus services in all directions. Almost all runs are on schedule, some are canceled by the carriers. The current schedule is posted on the website of the bus station," the authorities wrote on social media.

The Voronezh Region has also resumed bus service and all runs are on schedule, the regional government said.

"All bus stations in Voronezh are working as usual. Buses are running according to schedule," the authorities said.

On Saturday, the governments of the respective regions restricted transport movement for security reasons.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Wagner Group's head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that the members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in Saturday's events would not be prosecuted, given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.