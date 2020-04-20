UrduPoint.com
Russian Regions 2-3 Weeks Behind Moscow On Spread Of Coronavirus - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:51 PM

Russian regions are two or three weeks behind the capital on the spread of the coronavirus infection, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Monday

"We closely assess the situation in Russia without Moscow and Moscow region because other regions are two-three weeks, on average, behind Moscow and Moscow region in terms of increase and development of the infection," the deputy prime minister said.

She added that Russia had registered 47,121 cases so far, 15,530 of them in the regions.

A female coronavirus patient in Russia is 47.9 years old on average, a male patient is 44.7 years old on average, Golikova said. The percentage of patients younger than 17 is 7.6 percent, which is roughly similar to the global trend, but the percentage of patients older than 65 is 15.5 percent, which is lower than in other countries, the deputy prime minister said. According to Golikova, this is linked to an early decision of the authorities to introduce self-isolation for senior citizens.

