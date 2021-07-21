Russian Regions Have Right to Introduce Mandatory COVID Vaccination - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory in Russia but the country's regions have an option to make it mandatory and they have used it, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that it is necessary to inform people about it.

"Vaccination against covid-19 is not mandatory nationwide.

But in accordance with the 1998 law, governors and heads of regions, on the recommendations of chief sanitary doctors, have the right to introduce compulsory vaccination in the event of a sharp increase in incidence rate in certain categories of citizens. Many governors have used this right, but people need to know about it," Putin told a government meeting.