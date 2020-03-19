Russian Regions Have to Ensure Isolation of People Coming From Abroad - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian regions have to ensure a 14-day isolation of everyone coming from abroad amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the Federal health care authorities said Thursday in a decree.

According to the document, all people who arrive in Russia should immediately call a special hotline to report on the countries they had been to, the dates and to leave their contact information.