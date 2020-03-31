Russian Regions Impose Mandatory Self-Isolation Regimes Due to Spread of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Several Regions across Russia have followed Moscow's suit and imposed mandatory self-isolation regimes and additional preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, the local authorities announced on Monday.

Late on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that self-isolation would be required in the Russian capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Moscow residents are now allowed to leave their homes except to go to work, buy essential products, receive urgent medical treatment or walk their pets. Similar measures were imposed in the Moscow Region. Moreover, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that similar restrictions should be introduced across the country.

The Sverdlovsk Region, which has registered 24 cases the biggest number after Moscow, the Moscow Region and Saint Petersburg is imposing a mandatory self-isolation regime, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, the region's governor, said on Monday.

"Today, I signed a decree on the introduction of additional measures necessary to stop the spread of infection caused by the coronavirus in the Sverdlovsk Region," Kuyvashev said on his official Instagram account.

Similar measures were introduced by the local authorities in the Leningrad Region, the Astrakhan Region, the Bryansk Region, the Republic of Mordovia and the Novgorod Region.

Russia has so far confirmed 1,836 cases of COVID-19, and the majority of the country's regions are being affected. Nine people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Russia, according to the coronavirus response center.