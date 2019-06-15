Russian Regions Ready to Increase Exports of Energy Resources to China - Official

(@imziishan)

HARBIN (China) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Russian regions are ready to increase exports of energy resources, equipment for different industries and agricultural products to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Saturday.

"Russian regions are ready to increase exports to China of energy resources, ores, electrical equipment, aircraft engines, products for nuclear industry, chemical industry and agricultural products," Akimov told reporters on the sidelines of the sixth Russian-Chinese Expo.

According to him, the priority directions of joint activities are the improvement of transport infrastructure, modernization and increase in throughput capacity of railroads.

Akimov also noted that Russian regions were ready to propose to Chinese partners to jointly implement projects in the electric power and mining industries, to develop cooperation in the field of aviation, telecommunications and other high-tech industries.

The deputy prime minister added that the most important task was to expand the bilateral investment cooperation.