Russian Regions to Get 600,000 More Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine by Thursday - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russia's regions will receive around 600,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the period between January 11 and January 14, deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"Within three days, from January 11-14, territorial entities of the Russian Federation will receive around 600,000 more doses of the vaccine.

Effort to boost production and deliveries to the regions will continue," Golikova said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.