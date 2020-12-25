Russian Regions to Get Over 14,000 Doses of EpiVacCorona Vaccine by Year-End - Mishustin

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) More than 14,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona will be delivered to Russian regions before 2021, and by February over 50,000 doses, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"More than 7,000 doses have been delivered to the regions, and more than 14,000 will be delivered, respectively, by the end of the year, and by February, we believe that medical organizations, according to our manufacturer's assurance, should receive more than 50,000 doses," he said.