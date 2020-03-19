Russian Registers 52 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Operational Headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 52 people over the past 24 hours, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Thursday.

"Over the past day, Russia has registered 52 cases of coronavirus infection among Russian citizens in 23 regions," the statement says.

No deaths caused by the disease were registered over the period, it added.

Of 199 COVID-19 patients registered in the country to date, 11 are foreign citizens, it said.

According to the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, 12 of those new cases are in Moscow, another five are in Moscow Region.