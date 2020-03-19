UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Registers 52 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Operational Headquarters

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Registers 52 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Operational Headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 52 people over the past 24 hours, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Thursday.

"Over the past day, Russia has registered 52 cases of coronavirus infection among Russian citizens in 23 regions," the statement says.

No deaths caused by the disease were registered over the period, it added.

Of 199 COVID-19 patients registered in the country to date, 11 are foreign citizens, it said.

According to the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, 12 of those new cases are in Moscow, another five are in Moscow Region.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

6 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

6 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

14 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

19 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.