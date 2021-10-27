Russian Regulator Adds Telegram to Major Social Networks List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Russian communications regulator on Tuesday added the Telegram messaging app to a list of large social networks that are required by law to delete "illegal" content.

"Roskomnadzor placed two more internet services on the social networks register on October 26...

The list now features Telegram and LiveJournal," the watchdog said in a statement to Sputnik.

President Vladimir Putin signed a social networks bill into law in February that obliges websites visited by more than 500,000 Russian users a day to have a representative office in Russia and take down content that it considers illegal. The list also includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.