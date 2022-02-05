UrduPoint.com

Russian Regulator Cancels Isolation For COVID-19 Contacts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Sunday canceled the 7-day isolation requirement for those who had contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

The order published on the Russian legal news website says that a corresponding clause had "lost its effect," effective February 5.

A COVID-19 patient who has been receiving treatment in a hospital for more than a week does not need to test negative for the virus to be discharged, the regulator said.

