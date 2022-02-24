UrduPoint.com

Russian Regulator Says Navigation In Sea Of Azov Suspended From 01:00 GMT Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Navigation in the Sea of Azov has been suspended since 4 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Thursday until further notice, Russian maritime agency Rosmorrechflot told Sputnik.

"In line with the warning received from the Russian Defense Ministry, from 4:00 in the morning of February 24, navigation in the Sea of Azov has been suspended until further notice," the agency said.

>