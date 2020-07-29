Russian Regulator Says New Coronavirus Cannot Multiply in Water

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The new coronavirus does not multiply in water but survives in it unless it is boiled, the head of the Russian consumer safety regulator said Wednesday.

"The virus does not multiply in either saltwater or fresh water...

It has also been proven that the virus is susceptible to high temperatures, meaning that boiling kills it instantly," Rospotrebnadzor's Anna Popova said.

She added that the virus could stay on various surfaces for up to 48 hours, including on stainless steel, glass, plastic and ceramics, but could be killed off with many existing disinfectants.