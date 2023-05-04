UrduPoint.com

Russian Regulator To Launch Online Drone Tracker Similar To Flightradar

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Russian Regulator to Launch Online Drone Tracker Similar to Flightradar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia told Sputnik on Wednesday it will launch an online flight tracker that will show drones in real time, much like the plane-tracking website Flightradar.

"The service will provide information on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the rollout, it will list legal details about the availability and parameters of flying UAVs in a given area," the spokesperson said.

The tracker will be available to authorized users. It will make drone operations safer and streamline flight authorization.

Moscow closed its airspace to private drones indefinitely starting Wednesday after two UAVs attempted to strike the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

Flying drones is prohibited in 40 of Russia's 89 regions. Michael Lipatov, CEO of vertical takeoff aircraft manufacturer M-Industries, told Sputnik he expected the regions that had not yet banned drone flights to do so soon.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Russia Vehicles Kiev Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

16 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

31 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

39 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

37 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

37 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.