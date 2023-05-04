Russian Regulator to Launch Online Drone Tracker Similar to Flightradar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia told Sputnik on Wednesday it will launch an online flight tracker that will show drones in real time, much like the plane-tracking website Flightradar.

"The service will provide information on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the rollout, it will list legal details about the availability and parameters of flying UAVs in a given area," the spokesperson said.

The tracker will be available to authorized users. It will make drone operations safer and streamline flight authorization.

Moscow closed its airspace to private drones indefinitely starting Wednesday after two UAVs attempted to strike the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

Flying drones is prohibited in 40 of Russia's 89 regions. Michael Lipatov, CEO of vertical takeoff aircraft manufacturer M-Industries, told Sputnik he expected the regions that had not yet banned drone flights to do so soon.