Russian Rejects Ultimatums, Threats Amid Situation With Navalny - Ambassador to Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia does not accept ultimatums and threats with sanctions, and regrets the artificially fomented anti-Russian hysteria in connection with the incident around Alexey Navalny, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said.

"We absolutely cannot agree with the ultimatum statement that the Russian government has anything to do with this case. We cannot accept ultimatums and threats with sanctions. I regret the anti-Russian hysteria artificially incited in this context," the ambassador said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, adding that Moscow expects "actual cooperation with our German colleagues."