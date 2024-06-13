Open Menu

Russian Reporter Killed, Another Wounded Near Ukraine Front

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Russian reporter killed, another wounded near Ukraine front

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A Russian journalist covering the Ukraine conflict for Russian state-controlled media was killed and another wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday, Moscow's NTV television said.

A Russian officer accompanying them was also wounded during the strike in Golmivskyi, a Russian-controlled village close to the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region.

"NTV journalists cameraman Valery Kozhin and NTV military correspondent Alexei Ivliyev were wounded. According to preliminary reports, the journalists were attacked by a drone," NTV said.

The pair were taken to a hospital in the eastern city of Gorlivka to undergo surgery, but "Kozhin could not be saved," the channel said.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier accused Ukraine of "targeting" the reporters in the attack.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that "at least 30" Russian journalists had died in the conflict. AFP was not able to verify the claim.

Russian war correspondents frequently report alongside Russian troops on the front lines, where they present the fight as a "special military operation" in tv dispatches and praise Russian soldiers as "heroes".

NTV is owned by Gazprom Media, the broadcast and media subsidiary of the state-run gas giant.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says it has verified the deaths of 15 journalists in Ukraine in 2022 and 2023.

bur/js/

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin Donetsk Gas Media TV

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

3 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

6 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

9 hours ago
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

11 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

11 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From World