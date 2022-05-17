Russian Reporters Come Under Fire in Donbas - LPR

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) A group of Russian reporters was under fire in the Novozvanovka village in Donbas on Monday, Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) people's militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko told Sputnik, adding that the incident did not result in any casualties.

"While working in the village of Novozvanovka, the film crew of the press service of the LPR people's militia department, VGTRK (All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) correspondent Nikolai Dolgachev and Izvestia (newspaper) correspondent Alexei Poltoranin came under mortar fire from Ukrainian security forces. Luckily no one was hurt," Filiponenko said.