Russian Reporters Detained While Filming Story on Drones in Turkey - Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Reporters of the Russian NTV broadcaster who were detained in Turkey had been filming a story on drone production, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, Alexandra Kosharnitskaya, told Sputnik.

According to the press service of NTV, two reporters, Alexey Petrushko and Ivan Malyshkin have been detained in Turkey. A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik they did not have accreditation and were filming near drone producer Baykar Savunma's facilities. Istanbul Administration confirmed that the reporters had been detained because of making unauthorized recordings.

"[The detained reporters] were doing several stories. One of the stories was about COVID, another one was about production of drones. They were detained in a suburb of Istanbul where there is a drone production facility of Baykar Savunma. Its address can actually be found on the internet, in Google Maps, in Yandex. So, as far as we know, the guys were detained as soon as they got there," Kosharnitskaya said.