UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Reporters Detained While Filming Story On Drones In Turkey - Editor-in-Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

Russian Reporters Detained While Filming Story on Drones in Turkey - Editor-in-Chief

Reporters of the Russian NTV broadcaster who were detained in Turkey had been filming a story on drone production, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, Alexandra Kosharnitskaya, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Reporters of the Russian NTV broadcaster who were detained in Turkey had been filming a story on drone production, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, Alexandra Kosharnitskaya, told Sputnik.

According to the press service of NTV, two reporters, Alexey Petrushko and Ivan Malyshkin have been detained in Turkey. A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik they did not have accreditation and were filming near drone producer Baykar Savunma's facilities. Istanbul Administration confirmed that the reporters had been detained because of making unauthorized recordings.

"[The detained reporters] were doing several stories. One of the stories was about COVID, another one was about production of drones. They were detained in a suburb of Istanbul where there is a drone production facility of Baykar Savunma. Its address can actually be found on the internet, in Google Maps, in Yandex. So, as far as we know, the guys were detained as soon as they got there," Kosharnitskaya said.

Related Topics

Drone Internet Google Russia Turkey Istanbul

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

17 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

39 minutes ago

Virus could leave theatre workers homeless: Helen ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Head to Attend EU Commission College Meeting ..

3 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

40 minutes ago

National Voters Day observed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.