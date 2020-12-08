Russian Reporters in Court After Detention, Without Consular Access - Editor-In-Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Reporters of the Russian NTV broadcaster who were detained in Turkey are currently in court and without consular access, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, Alexandra Kosharnitskaya, told Sputnik.

According to the press service of NTV, two reporters, Alexey Petrushko and Ivan Malyshkin have been detained in Turkey. A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik they did not have accreditation and were filming near drone producer Baykar Savunma's facilities. Istanbul Administration confirmed that the reporters had been detained because of making unauthorized recordings.

"We know with certainty that they are in court, they were taken to the court today and, as far as we can tell, they are suspected of espionage.

But we will know the exact charges after today's court session, and about the detention, too. There are several possible options ” they could be deported, left in Turkey for the duration of the probe, kept in detention," Kosharnitskaya said.

According to the broadcaster, there is no consular access to the journalists, but Russian embassy and consulate have been very supportive and helpful.

"We hope that the result today will be good for them, to a certain extent, and it will be just deportation," the editor-in-chief said.