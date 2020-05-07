Russian Reporters Not Obliged to Leave Belarus After Losing Accreditation - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Loosing of the accreditation for working in Belarus does not oblige a film crew of Russia's Channel One to leave the country, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of Channel One journalists over the broadcaster's report on the epidemiological situation in the republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The information was later confirmed to Sputnik by ministerial spokesman Anatoly Glaz, who did not explain what objections Minsk had against the report.

"The withdrawal of the accreditation does not mean expulsion. We are talking about a ban on carrying out professional journalistic activities in Belarus," the source said.