UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Reporters Not Obliged To Leave Belarus After Losing Accreditation - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Reporters Not Obliged to Leave Belarus After Losing Accreditation - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Loosing of the accreditation for working in Belarus does not oblige a film crew of Russia's Channel One to leave the country, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of Channel One journalists over the broadcaster's report on the epidemiological situation in the republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The information was later confirmed to Sputnik by ministerial spokesman Anatoly Glaz, who did not explain what objections Minsk had against the report.

"The withdrawal of the accreditation does not mean expulsion. We are talking about a ban on carrying out professional journalistic activities in Belarus," the source said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Minsk Belarus Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

8 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

23 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

38 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.