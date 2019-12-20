Viktoria Ivanova, a RIA Novosti correspondent who was attacked by a police officer while reporting on the May Day demonstrations in Paris this year, said on Friday that her case had been brought to the French Prosecutor General's office

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Viktoria Ivanova, a RIA Novosti correspondent who was attacked by a police officer while reporting on the May Day demonstrations in Paris this year, said on Friday that her case had been brought to the French Prosecutor General's office.

During the May Day rallies, a police officer hit Ivanova with a baton, causing a concussion, despite her wearing press tags.

"The investigator said that the case was brought to the prosecutor's office in Paris, and now representatives of the prosecutor's office need to contact me.

The case is being examined by the department that is responsible for press freedom protection," the journalist said.

According to Ivanova, the investigator did not mention any exact time frames.

Following the attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the use of force against on-duty journalists was unacceptable, and urged the French authorities to launch an investigation.

This year, May Day demonstrations in France, including those involving yellow vests, were accompanied by riots and clashes with police. Hundreds of people were detained as a result.