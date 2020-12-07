Russian Reporters' Release From Detention in Turkey Done Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The issue with the release of Russian journalists from detention in Turkey was solved through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The press service of the NTV broadcaster has said that two journalists were detained in Turkey.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the reporters were making unauthorized recording near the facilities of a combat drone producer. Peskov said the Kremlin was hoping to find a solution via a dialogue and get the journalists released. Earlier in the day, the broadcaster said that the reporters were likely to be deported soon.

"The matter was being solved through diplomatic channels," Peskov said, when asked if the president had helped with the release of the reporters.