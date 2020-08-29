UrduPoint.com
Russian Reporters Return Home After Expulsion From Belarus - Ambassador

Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

Russian journalists working for foreign media, whose accreditation was halted by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, have returned to their homeland, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Russian journalists working for foreign media, whose accreditation was halted by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, have returned to their homeland, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Russian embassy in Minsk said that Belarusian authorities withdrew the accreditation of four journalists holding Russian citizenship and working for Western media outlets and expelled them.

"The mission's diplomats, who provided consular support to our compatriots, ensured their transfer to Russia, and they have just reported that they crossed the state border," Mezentsev told reporters.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said earlier on Saturday that 10 more reporters working for foreign media outlets were stripped of their accreditation by Minsk.

The affected journalists include two BBC reporters, four Radio Svaboda reporters and journalists from Reuters, Associated Press, Deutsche Welle and RFI.

On Friday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry confirmed that the police detained about 50 journalists of both Belarusian and foreign media during an unauthorized rally held on Thursday. Most of them were subsequently released. The ministry added that one of them faced charges in an administrative case and one foreign journalist "was voluntarily expelled from the country."

