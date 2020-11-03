Russian Reporters Say Shooting Occurred at Holiday Inn Hotel in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A shooting has occurred at a hotel in Washington DC, where reporters working for the Russian NTV channel were staying, hotel employees told Sputnik.

The glass front of the Holiday Inn hotel had cracks and a bullet hole, fragments of glass were scattered in the reception hall and in the street in front of the hotel, according to Sputnik reporters who arrived at the scene of the shooting on Monday.

A hotel administrator confirmed to Sputnik that there was "an incident" but said that nobody was hurt.

According to the administrator, the shooting occurred outside the hotel.

An NTV reporter told Sputnik that he was working in his hotel room when he heard shots being fired.

"I went downstairs after that, the entrance was blocked by police ... A hotel employee said that there had been a shooting," NTV Russia reporter Alexey Veselovskiy told Sputnik.

There have been no comments from police on the shooting.