UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Representative In Vienna Explains Why JCPOA Commission Meeting Was Short

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russian Representative in Vienna Explains Why JCPOA Commission Meeting Was Short

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal had been brief due to the participants' constructive spirit.

"Observers noted that today's meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA was the shortest one ever. That was because the participants demonstrated high degree of coincidence of views on major topics," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

"Controversial issues were touched upon but briefly and in non-confrontational manner," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Nuclear Vienna

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

6 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

6 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

6 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

6 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

7 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.