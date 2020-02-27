Russian Representative in Vienna Explains Why JCPOA Commission Meeting Was Short

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal had been brief due to the participants' constructive spirit.

"Observers noted that today's meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA was the shortest one ever. That was because the participants demonstrated high degree of coincidence of views on major topics," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

"Controversial issues were touched upon but briefly and in non-confrontational manner," he said.