Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CAR - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Russian representatives will take part in the investigation of the terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

On Friday, Dmitry Sytyi, the head of the Russian House in the car was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail.

"I don't think this is part of some kind of global hunt, but it is absolutely outrageous, it is a terrorist attack. We were immediately given absolute assurances by the CAR authorities that it would be investigated, this investigation has already begun. Our special representatives will participate in it," Lavrov said on the air or Russian broadcaster Channel One.

