UrduPoint.com

Russian Representatives Will Participate In Terrorist Attack Investigation In CAR - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CAR - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian representatives will take part in the investigation of the terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Friday, Dmitry Sytyi, the head of the Russian House in the car was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail.

"I don't think this is part of some kind of global hunt, but it is absolutely outrageous, it is a terrorist attack. We were immediately given absolute assurances by the CAR authorities that it would be investigated, this investigation has already begun. Our special representatives will participate in it," Lavrov said on the air or Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Russia Car Bangui Central African Republic Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Mi ..

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Missiles - Official

16 seconds ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspect ..

Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspector rank

18 seconds ago
 US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against ..

US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against Trump

19 seconds ago
 AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate me ..

AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate meeting

21 seconds ago
 CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

22 seconds ago
 Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason ..

Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason Not to Trust European Politic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.