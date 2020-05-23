UrduPoint.com
Russian Republic Of Mordovia Registers Spike In Pneumonia Cases Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Russian Republic of Mordovia Registers Spike in Pneumonia Cases Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

A spike in pneumonia cases has been registered this May in the Republic of Mordovia, one of Russia's federal territories, with at least 2,200 cases registered, the republic's crisis response center said on Saturday, as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic

"We registered 266 pneumonia cases in the republic in May 2019. This May, 100 or more people with that disease are being hospitalized daily. Since April 1, we have detected 2,200 cases already. The doctors, the entire healthcare system are at their limit," Vladimir Volkov, the head of the republic, said during a meeting with the heads of districts, according to the center.

Mordovia has officially registered 32 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the overall number standing at 1,580. The death toll is at 12.

"As we have seen in the recent days, out of 70 coronavirus patients every third one is a non-working pensioner ... This is why I ask senior citizens, [and] people with chronic diseases to refrain from going to summer houses, ... [as well as] from leaving houses at all," Volkov added.

Russia has confirmed a total of 335,882 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll of 3,388.

