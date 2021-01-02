Russian Rescuers Continue Fighting Large Forest Fire in Sochi - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Rescuers and foresters continue tackling a fire that has been raging since yesterday in the southeastern Russian city of Sochi and has already spread across 5.5 hectares (13.5 acres), the municipal authorities said on Saturday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Rescuers and foresters continue tackling a fire that has been raging since yesterday in the southeastern Russian city of Sochi and has already spread across 5.5 hectares (13.5 acres), the municipal authorities said on Saturday.

The blaze started on Friday afternoon as dry litter caught fire in a forest next to the Golovinka village.

"The fire spread across 5.

5 hectares as of Saturday morning. The 600-meter [just under 2,000 feet] burning strip is in a hard-to-reach area," the Sochi administration said in a press release.

According to the press release, the response team includes 105 people and 22 equipment units, which the authorities consider enough to battle the fire.

Sochi Civil Defense Director Vadim Snegirev was quoted as saying that the fire posed no risks for the people and infrastructure in the vicinity.