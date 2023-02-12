UrduPoint.com

Russian Rescuers Continue Search For Earthquake Survivors In Turkey - EMERCOM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) mobile search teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) continue to travel to earthquake-hit sites in Turkey, looking for survivors that could be trapped under the rubble with the help of special equipment, EMERCOM said on Sunday.

"Russian rescuers in Turkey immediately go to the work sites, where there may still be alive people under the rubble... Mobile search teams for emergency response, formed from the Centrospas detachment, examine the rubble using endoscopes, thermal imagers and acoustic search devices," EMERCOM said in a statement.

Emergency and rescue equipment and cynological calculations make it possible to find people even under deep rubble, the statement added.

"EMERCOM specialists are examining the structures of buildings for their stability.

This helps to prevent injuries among search work participants," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia's embassy in Ankara said that a group of 39 Russian citizens were evacuated on Sunday morning from the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey.

The evacuation was organized by the embassy staff, while the plane was provided by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which is involved in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 24,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes. A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending rescue teams and various medical supplies.

More Stories From World

