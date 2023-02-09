UrduPoint.com

Russian Rescuers Continue Search For Russians In Turkey's Hatay - EMERCOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Russian Rescuers Continue Search for Russians in Turkey's Hatay - EMERCOM

Rescuers from Russia are searching for survivors in Turkey's Hatay Province, three local citizens were taken from under rubble over the past day, the search for Russians continues, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Rescuers from Russia are searching for survivors in Turkey's Hatay Province, three local citizens were taken from under rubble over the past day, the search for Russians continues, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that a family of Russians could be under the rubble of a house in Antakya in Hatay Province. Russian rescuers arrived from Kahramanmaras to rescue them.

"Search is also being carried out in Hatay. During the day, three people, Turkish citizens, were extracted from under rubble. The search for the Russians continues," the statement says.

