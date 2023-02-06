Russian Rescuers Depart to Turkey to Help Deal With Earthquake Aftermath

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The first plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) departed to Turkey to help in the aftermath of the earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

An-148 was the first to fly out of Zhukovsky airport with the ministry's leadership, including Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan.

Two more planes will follow. In addition, one Il-76 will depart to Syria.

Earlier, the ministry told Sputnik that two Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers were ready to fly to Turkey to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.

