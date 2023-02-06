Russian Rescuers Depart to Turkey to Help Deal With Earthquake Aftermath

The first plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) departed to Turkey to help in the aftermath of the earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The first plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) departed to Turkey to help in the aftermath of the earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

An-148 was the first to fly out of Zhukovsky airport with the ministry's leadership, including Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan.

Two more planes will follow. In addition, one Il-76 will depart to Syria.

Earlier, the ministry told Sputnik that two Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers were ready to fly to Turkey to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.