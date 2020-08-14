UrduPoint.com
Russian Rescuers, Dog Handlers Inspect Over 20 Miles In Blast-Stricken Beirut - EMERCOM

Russian rescue teams and dog handlers have inspected nearly 20 miles of land during their recently-completed mission in blast-stricken Beirut, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian rescue teams and dog handlers have inspected nearly 20 miles of land during their recently-completed mission in blast-stricken Beirut, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Minister of Emergencies Alexander Chupriyan arrived in the port of Beirut, the epicenter of the August 4 devastating explosion. During a visit to an EMERCOM mobile hospital, he announced that the group of Russian rescuers had completed all the set tasks and would return home within two days.

"[Russian] rescuers and dog crews surveyed more than 31.5 km [19.6 miles] of territories of Beirut, including 26,000 square meters [280,000 square feet] using unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result of the search work, the bodies of 10 victims were found and removed from the rubble," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian airmobile hospital provided medical assistance to 575 people, including 70 children. Over 60 individuals, including 13 children, were counseled by EMERCOM psychologists.

"The hospital provided both round-the-clock service to accept the emergency patients discovered during search operations by rescuers, and on an outpatient service from 08.00 to 20.00 for patients," the press release noted.

Rescue teams from Russia were the first to set up a mobile hospital three miles from the blast site. Medical professionals from Russia were also helping local residents to get tested for the coronavirus.

