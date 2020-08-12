Russian Rescuers Find Two More Bodies Under Rubble in Beirut Following Port Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian rescuers sent to Beirut to assist their Lebanese counterparts in mitigating the consequences of the port explosion have retrieved two more bodies from under the debris, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese health authorities said that the death toll from the explosion increased from 152 to 171, and up to 40 people were still missing.

"Tonight, rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry found two bodies of the victims at the debris removal site in Beirut," the ministry said.

The powerful blast in the Beirut port occurred on August 4. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries and international organizations offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.