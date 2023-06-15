Russian Rescuers Say Over 7,500 Evacuated in Kherson Region After Dam Incident

The Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters said on Thursday that its employees have evacuated 7,525 people in the Kherson Region after it was hit by a flood caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam

"More than 7,500 (7,525) people have been evacuated from the affected areas, including 461 children and 146 people with limited mobility, and 2,244 people have been rescued; 1,764 people, including 461 children, have been placed in 20 temporary accommodation centers," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that more than 1,000 rescuers and 253 units of equipment were involved in the operation.

The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant located on the Dnipro River was damaged on June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka dam is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.